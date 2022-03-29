Interglobe Aviation appoints Gaurav Negi as new CFO

Interglobe Aviation is the parent firm of low-budget carrier IndiGo

Interglobe Aviation on March 29 announced Gaurav Negi has been appointed as its new chief financial officer (CFO). The appointment comes a day after its incumbent CFO Jiten Chopra resigned from his post.

The decision to pick Negi as the next CFO was taken at the board meeting called by Interglobe earlier in the day. His appointment will come into effect immediately, the IndiGo parent firm said.

"The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today, i.e., March 29, 2022, has approved the appointment of Gaurav Negi as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from March 29, 2022," it informed the stock exchanges.

The term of appointment was not specified in the regulatory filing.

Notably, Negi joined Interglobe as senior vice president and head - governance, risk and compliance (GRC) on December 1 last year. Before coming on board, he had spent around 22 years with General Electric Company, where he was part of their global leadership programs in finance and executive management.

In his last role with GE, Negi was the CFO for On Shore Wind, a segment of GE Renewable Energy; and APAC and non-executive director of GE Transmission & Distribution (GE T&D) India.

"Negi has more than two decades of diverse exposure in the field of finance, corporate governance and business operations. He has held seniormanagement responsibilities across various industries

and worked In multiple countries," Interglobe said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)