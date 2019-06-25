App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interested in international operations of Air India: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta

He said that IndiGo would like to avoid the mistakes that Jet Airways and Air India made as they unsuccessfully took up these wide-body routes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ronojoy Dutta, the CEO of IndiGo, said that IndiGo is interested in snapping up international operations of Air India but not keen on the national carrier's domestic operations.

He also said that the airline is interested in flying long-haul international flights but will cautiously inch its way into the  wide-body market.

"We would look at Air India if another buyer is willing to run the domestic business," he told CNBC-TV18.

When asked about the ongoing disagreements between the promoters, Dutta said: "The difference is not an airline issue, it's an administrative issue."

Dutta explained that the issue between promoters has to do with related party transactions.

"The promoters are looking at different proposals for a resolution," he said, adding that there was no reason to believe that promoters will go separate ways on this issue.

When asked about why IndiGo changed their aircraft maker from Pratt & Whitney to CFM, Dutt said that the airline will go with whichever aircraft maker provides a better package.

On whether the company is interested in acquiring Air India, Dutt said: "We are not going to rush into it."

Dutt also mentioned that while access to a greater number of slots to Delhi, Mumbai, and the middle east looks attractive, other factors like the airline’s huge debt, and buying the aircraft as the right price demand caution.

Dutta was also optimistic about the growth of the airline, and the aviation industry as a whole.

"Generally, airline revenues grow at twice the rate of the country's GDP. India is one of the fastest growing market in the world and we are focused at growing at a rapid pace," he said.

When asked about new routes IndiGo might be considering, Dutt said the airline is looking at China, and developing the transportation to pilgrimage spots such as Gaya and Varanasi.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 06:46 pm

tags #Business #India #IndiGo

