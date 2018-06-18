Intelenet acquisition to give Teleperformance greater India presence

Teleperformance's acquisition of business process outsourcing company Intelenet is going to give the former a greater India presence, and the combined new entity has the potential to generate USD 500 million in revenue annually, according to Intelenet CEO Bhupender Singh.

“Teleperformance was looking to expand to India…2,500 people support the India domestic business at Teleperformance. As of now intention is to keep it (the India business) within the fold,” Singh told reporters on Monday.

The Euronext-listed, France-headquartered business process outsourcing firm Teleperformance is known for its telemarketing and tele-services. The group specializes in outsourcing customer relation management contact centres.

About 35 percent of Intelenet's business comes from India, with the rest coming from the US and UK markets. Teleperformance does not derive material revenue from India as a market.

The US-based Blackstone Group had bought Intelenet from some investors including Barclays for about USD 260 million in 2007. Intelenet was then sold to UK-based Serco for 385 million pounds in 2011.

In 2015, Serco decided to exit and Blackstone bought Intelenet back for about Rs 2,558 crores (about 250 million pounds), which at the time was the largest acquisition by Blackstone in India.

Last Thursday, Intelenet was bought over by Teleperformance for an enterprise value of USD 1 billion, a move that is being seen as one of Blackstone’s best exits from India.

Singh said the multiple change of hands has not dented client confidence as they continue to be confident of Intelenet’s execution capabilities.

Answering a question about whether the acquisition will lead to rationalising of some job roles, Singh said there wasn’t likely to be much impact, but employees will “need to be a little more flexible about the roles that they have”.

Intelenet has 55,000 employees, with over 40 delivery centres across Americas, UK, Europe, Middle East, India and Philippines.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, Intelenet posted revenue of USD 449 million, up 10 percent year on year. For fiscal year 2019, the company forecasts significant additional revenue growth of at least over 10 percent and increased profitability.

Teleperformance said on Thursday that it expects the deal to close by September 30 this year. Upon closing, the deal is expected to be immediately accretive for Teleperformance shareholders, with a positive impact of around over 10 percent on the Group’s earnings per share in 2018 on a pro forma basis.