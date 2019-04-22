App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intel India launches data-centric products, looks to tap $300 bn opportunity

With rapid digitisation and data-led transformation, Intel feels India can use data to solve its unique problems in crucial sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Intel India on April 3 launched a range of products for cloud, Artificial Intelligence and 5G, as part of its efforts to tap the huge data solutions opportunity in the country.

Launching the products, Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India, said: "It is the widest portfolio we have launched and it is quite significant."

Digital is disrupting the way businesses were conducted across the world and India story is no different. India now ranks first in mobile data consumption from 155 few years back. India has the third largest startup ecosystem that is technology led.

With rapid digitisation and data-led transformation, Mallya said India can use data to solve its unique problems in crucial sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture. However, the challenge is processing huge volumes of data that are being generated everyday.

According to reports, about 50 percent of total data available were generated in the last two years. Of this data, only 2 percent are processed now.

"Imagine the value proposition it could add to businesses if this 2 per cent becomes 10 per cent," said Mallya.

But there is not enough infrastructure available to store and process such data. This opens up opportunities for data-centric solutions that accounts for about $300 billion.

Intel India's launch was aimed at strengthening this rapidly growing market. It competes with other American multinationals such as Dell, EMC

and IBM in the space.

Mallya said that it is one of the key focus area for the company and India, an important market. "Five years back, 70 percent of our business was from PC and 30 percent data centric products. Now they are almost equal. Our data centric strategy is closely aligned to growing demands across enterprises, government, government, cloud/SaaS players, telecom, startups and system integrators in the country,"  he added.

The range of products launched were Xeon 2-nd generation processor, two variations of Intel Optane SSD and Intel DC persistent memory and Ethernet 800 series adapter.

The company launched first generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor in 2017 and was a success. Mallya said the second generation Xeon processor the company unveiled today with deep learning capabilities is at least 14X faster than the former. Apart from the processor, other products were Intel Optane SSD and DC persistent memory to improve memory and storage for seamless computing experience.

Intel Ethernet 800 series adapter is aimed at moving massive amounts of data in cloud, communications, storage and enterprise market segments. It is scheduled for production in Q3 2019.
