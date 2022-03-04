English
    Insurance, Retail sectors see strong hiring sentiments in February: Naukri

    Naukri said the hiring activities indicate a favourable time for white collar job market. After a long sluggish period, the automobile sector showed signs of recovery in February 2022 too.

    Moneycontrol News
    New Delhi / March 04, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

    Hiring sentiments in insurance, retail and IT showed a strong momentum and the sluggish automobile sector demonstrated a sign of revival in February as omicron scare subdued and economic activities recovered, job search platform Naukri said on March 4.

    “As the Indian economy sees a gradual return to normalcy, sustained growth in the hiring activity was observed across all key sectors. Insurance (+74%) clocked the highest growth in hiring activity in Feb 2022 when compared with Feb 2021 followed by Retail (+64%) that has showcased a sharp uptick since last year,” said Naukri.

    Sectors like IT-software and services (+41%), banking and financial services (+35%), pharma (+34%), hospitality (+41%) and telecom (+23%) continued their steady growth.

    After a long sluggish period, the automobile sector showed signs of recovery in Feb 2022 as it grew by over 12% over February last year.

    However, healthcare (+7%) and FMCG (+4%) sectors exhibited marginal growth in hiring activities when compared with the year ago period. IT hardware and networking segment recorded a negative growth of -2% during the same time.

    Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri, said the hiring activities indicate a favourable time for white collar job market.

    Naukri said metro cities continue to observe strong hiring sentiment. Demand for talent saw a strong growth in Kolkata (+56%) in February Y-O-Y. It was closely followed by Bengaluru (+49%), Mumbai (+45%), Chennai (+45%), Hyderabad (+43%), Pune (+41%) and Delhi (+30%).

    Among non-metros, Coimbatore (+57%) and Ahmedabad (+32%) saw good demand for talent followed by Kochi (+16%) and Jaipur (+15%). But Vadodara reported a marginal negative growth in hiring trend (-3%) in February 2022 as against the year-ago period.

    Hiring trend across all the experience bands treaded on a positive track, the job board said and underlined that demand for mid-to-senior experienced professionals belonging to the 13-16 year experience category saw the highest surge at +35%.

    The demand for professionals in 8-12 years (+31%), 0-3 years (+30%), 4-7 years (+30%) and above 16 years (+27%) bracket also stayed strong.
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 02:26 pm
