Instagram to let you ask and answer questions in Stories soon

Photo and video sharing social networking service Instagram is soon planning to launch a feature that will allow its users to ask open-ended questions in their Instagram stories.

Recently, Instagram launched its IGTV format for creators and added an ability to add music to Stories. Now the new feature which the company is planning to roll out will allow users to ask open-ended questions in their Instagram Stories.

According to a report by BGR, the new feature update will let users ask open-ended questions in the Story itself. Viewers looking at the post will get a text box under the question, where they can type in their response to the asked question in the Story. Although, the option to ask questions in Stories is already present but is limited to only responding in a Yes and No poll or rate through an emoji slider.

Presently, one can respond to a Story by sending a direct message to the user who has uploaded the Story. Basically, it redirects you to the direct message inbox through the message box present below the Story, allowing the user to type anything out of context or unrelated to the post. The new feature will focus on the Story and something specific to what the uploader wants to know.

It’s still not confirmed if the responses of this new feature will be stored with the other direct messages or there will be a new tab for it.

No more details have been mentioned in the report, as Instagram still appears to be testing this new feature.