you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inspection of Unichem's Kolhapur facility by USFDA completed without observations

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on September 20 said inspection of its Kolhapur facility in Maharashtra by the US health regulator has been completed without any observations.

The company's newly commissioned active pharmaceutical ingredients (APls) facility in Kolhapur was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from September 16 to 20, Unichem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

According to the USFDA, an FDA Form 483 is issued to a firm's management "at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts."

Shares of Unichem Laboratories were trading at Rs 194.60 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.96 percent from its previous close.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Companies #India #Pharmaceuticals #Unichem Laboratories #USFDA

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

