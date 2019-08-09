App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Wind posts Q1 net loss of Rs 14.16 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind on August 9 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.16 crore in June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues in the period.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.37 crore in June quarter last year, a BSE filing stated.

The company's total income declined to Rs 264.53 crore in the June quarter from Rs 433.74 crore a year ago.

The company manufactures wind turbine generators and also provides related erection, procurement & commissioning (EPC) services, operations & maintenance (O&M) and common infrastructure facility services for wind mills and development of projects for wind farms, which is considered as a single business segment.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Inox Wind #markets #Results

