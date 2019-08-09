Inox Wind posts Q1 net loss of Rs 14.16 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.37 crore in June quarter last year, a BSE filing stated.
Wind turbine maker Inox Wind on August 9 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.16 crore in June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues in the period.
The company's total income declined to Rs 264.53 crore in the June quarter from Rs 433.74 crore a year ago.
The company manufactures wind turbine generators and also provides related erection, procurement & commissioning (EPC) services, operations & maintenance (O&M) and common infrastructure facility services for wind mills and development of projects for wind farms, which is considered as a single business segment.
