Inox Wind posts Q1 net loss of Rs 14.16 crore

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind on August 9 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.16 crore in June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues in the period.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.37 crore in June quarter last year, a BSE filing stated.

The company's total income declined to Rs 264.53 crore in the June quarter from Rs 433.74 crore a year ago.