Inox plans to pump in Rs 1,500 crore to compete with PVR, Cinepolis

Inox at present has 496 screens across 124 properties in 61 cities, including two properties in prime locations in Mumbai
Multiplex chain Inox is planning to pump in Rs 1,500 crore in capital expenditure for company's expansion to compete against its rivals such as PVR, Cinepolis India and Carnival Cinemas.
"If needed, we always have option of raising equity, but there is enough cash already in the group to fund the expansion," director Siddharth Jain said in an interview to The Economic Times.
He said Inox lost out on acquisition opportunities but now the company is planning to learn from its mistakes.
“Inox is considered as a niche premium brand, but somewhere, we made mistakes and let go of some properties. We are learning from our mistakes. We are focussing on giving the best quality to our patrons, so our attention to detail is very high. We want to be part of big centres and have best properties across all India,” Jain said.
Inox was launched in 1999 and it was the first multiplex player to kick off the consolidation phase in the industry by acquiring Calcutta Cine in 2007. The firm also acquired Fame India in May 2013 and Satyam Cineplex in August 2014.