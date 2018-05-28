Inox plans to pump in Rs 1,500 crore to compete with PVR, Cinepolis

Multiplex chain Inox is planning to pump in Rs 1,500 crore in capital expenditure for company's expansion to compete against its rivals such as PVR, Cinepolis India and Carnival Cinemas.

"If needed, we always have option of raising equity, but there is enough cash already in the group to fund the expansion," director Siddharth Jain said in an interview to The Economic Times.

He said Inox lost out on acquisition opportunities but now the company is planning to learn from its mistakes.

“Inox is considered as a niche premium brand, but somewhere, we made mistakes and let go of some properties. We are learning from our mistakes. We are focussing on giving the best quality to our patrons, so our attention to detail is very high. We want to be part of big centres and have best properties across all India,” Jain said.

“We are leading the market in new signings in the past three years. Today, we have almost 500 screens operational and another 700 signed. We are making the boldest moves in the market,” Jain said.

Multiplex operator Inox Leisure had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 57.69 crore in the March quarter, owing to tax credit of Rs 53.70 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34 lakh in the same period of 2016-17.

Inox at present has 496 screens across 124 properties in 61 cities, including two properties in prime locations in Mumbai, and properties in cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kolhapur, Coimbatore, Salem, Cuttack and Gwalior.Inox was launched in 1999 and it was the first multiplex player to kick off the consolidation phase in the industry by acquiring Calcutta Cine in 2007. The firm also acquired Fame India in May 2013 and Satyam Cineplex in August 2014.