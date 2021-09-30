INOX partners with ITC for in-cinema food offerings

live bse live

Multiplex operator INOX has partnered with ITC for its in-cinema food and beverage offering.

INOX Leisure on September 30 announced that it will be offering food in its theatres from ITC Ltd.’s Ready-to-Eat, gourmet brand Kitchens of India.

The new menu additions will provide newer home-style options to INOX customers, whether ordering at cinemas, or from homes through food-ordering apps, the company said.

New food offerings include Vegetable Pulao, Hyderabadi Vegetable Biryani, Dal Makhani, Rajma Masala, Pindi Chana and Steamed Basmati Rice.

The multiplex player is focusing on the F&B segment.

For INOX, revenue coming from food business in 2020 was Rs 500 crore. CEO Alok Tandon - in an interview with Moneycontrol earlier in 2021 - said that the company was putting a lot of efforts to increase this.

Tandon said that they waned to increase the food segment's contribution which is at 22-25 percent to a higher contribution in the entire revenue pie of INOX.

According to analysts, F&B revenue for multiplexes in India is expected to recover to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels in FY23.

INOX pointed out that its new F&B roadmap includes introducing new processes and innovations, including making their food available on online food ordering platforms, Swiggy and Zomato.

Recently, INOX was listed on the table reservation and food discovery platform, EazyDiner.

The company currently sells food under three brands including Café Unwind, Insignia and Delights and is also planning to position these into full-service restaurant brands to target non-cinema consumers.

“Served in premium spill and leak proof packaging, our guests will be able to comfortably relish the supreme delicacies even while enjoying a movie. This collaboration is a critical stepping stone in our endeavors to strengthen INOX’s F&B service brand as well as strengthen the bond with our patrons, by offering them newer preferred choices,” said Dinesh Hariharan, Vice President, Food & Beverages Operations, INOX Leisure Ltd.

INOX Leisure currently operates in 69 cities with 155 multiplexes and 654 screens.