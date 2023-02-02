Inox Green to buy majority stake in wind service provider I-Fox Windtechnik

Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, on February 2 said that it will acquire a 51 percent stake in I-Fox Windtechnik India, an independent wind service provider, at Rs 35,947.71 per share.

I-Fox Windtechnik India has a fleet of 230 MW majorly operating in South India. With this acquisition, Inox Green will enter into the multi-brand OEM wind turbine business, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Moreover, Inox Green also stated that the objective behind such an acquisition is to promote its inorganic growth journey as part of its plans to grow its fleet. "This will empower the company to leverage the synergies and efficiencies across the combined teams, supply chain capabilities and technical expertise," it added.

Meanwhile, shares of Inox Green on February 2 closed 1.78 percent lower at Rs 47 apiece on BSE.

Moneycontrol News