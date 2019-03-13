Infosys Updates: Murthy says Board needs to strengthen its remuneration committee

18 00: Big Revelation:If I had not received 1,800 emails over governance issues, I wouldn't have been worried, Murthy said.



17 50: There a lot of questions that need to be asked over severance payout, Murthy said. Infosys need to strengthen its remunerations committee, he said. "What will the world think if we pay such huge sums?" he asked.



17:15 Many executives who left Infosys had insider information, why did the board pay only Bansal, he asked. There is a bit of consternation over the 30-month severance pay given to Bansal, he said, adding that such a severance pay is not a normal practice.

17:10 Murthy cleared the air on Vishal Sikka saying that he is "quite happy" with Infosys CEO. He, however, added that the board's "governance could have been better".

17:05 Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has spoken out on 'differences' with the board. In an interview to Network18, he questioned the 30-month severance pay amounting to Rs 23 crore to former CFO Rajiv Bansal. Hope Bansal was not paid because he had any "damaging information", he added.

1655 Earlier in the day, Infosys said that the company's board appreciates and respects inputs from the founders and is "committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility to act independently and in the overall interest of the shareholders".

16:15 Former Chief Financial Officer TV Mohandas Pai is now suggesting that a television debate might be the best way to resolve differences.

"The best thing would be for [founder] Narayana Murthy and [Chairman R] Seshasayee to be on TV and let Murthy ask Seshasayee the questions because he is the chairman of the board and he is accountable to everybody,” Pai tells The Economic Times.



16:00 We’ve got another comment piece for you, where Moneycontrol’s Shishir Asthana asks whether the founders have a right to protest given that they’ve sold their Infosys shares.



15:45The rumblings at the top have not really had a bearing on Infosys' performance in the stock market. It fared well today, going up nearly 20 points to end the week up 3.46 percent at 967.70 on the BSE. You can track the stock's trajectory here.



15:10 Here's some good news for Vishal Sikka. OppenheimerFunds – the third largest institutional investor in Infosys with a 2.7 percent stake – has given its backing to the CEO. “Let Vishal do what he was hired to do, without distractions,” reads the missive. Read the full story here.



14:50 Shriram Subramanian, a former Infosys executive and founder of InGovern Research, doesn’t think there is any imminent threat to Vishal Sikka’s position at CEO. However, he tells Business Standard that the company’s board may need to be reconstituted. "It's not a Tata-Cyrus situation yet," he says.



14:20TV Mohandas Pai, Infosys’ former CFO, says founder NR Narayana Murthy failed to groom leaders during his tenure as CEO. Here are Pai's top three reasons for “the slide” at the company.

1. Lack of adequate leadership as many people left because of Murthy's focus on only founders becoming leaders

2. Not changing the business model to face automation and change in the marketplace



3. Capital allocation and lack of capital efficiency



14:00 Chairman R Seshasayee has thrown his weight behind Sikka. Here's what he has to say on recent events:



"The board is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Dr Vishal Sikka and is very appreciative of the initiatives taken by him in pursuance of this transformation. Vishal and the board, while being pleased with the company's resumption of industry-leading performance on many parameters, are keen to further accelerate the progress and achieve even more shareholder value increase, on the foundation of sound governance."



13:40One of the founders' major concerns was the high compensation for CEO Vishal Sikka. Here's how his pay stacks up against his peers:









13:25 Even as Sikka plays down the rift, former CFO Mohandas Pai, who was with the company for 17 years, gets sentimental.



"I am very saddened," he tells Press Trust of India. "All of us spent a major part of our lives building up this great company, and I am very saddened by what has happened."



13:10 Much ado about nothing appears to be CEO Sikka’s reading of the situation. Here’s what he said in an e-mail to his employees:

"Let us not get distracted by media speculation or speculate on the unknowns, around visas, or anything that questions our commitment to governance, integrity and values...''



And here's how he headlined his impact on the company:



"Our revenue growth which underperformed the industry growth by 50 percent approximately 2 years ago, is now in line with overall industry growth.''



12:55 In case you missed it, do read our comment piece on why it would be better for the founders to leave Vishal Sikka alone if the company wants sales of USD 20 billion.



12:50 Meanwhile, former CFO Balakrishnan says the Infosys board has been a big let down in engaging with shareholders.



12:45 More from Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: She says that the promoters want Vishal Sikka to go ahead and ensure he delivers on his ‘very lofty’ goals.



Shaw adds that she doesn't think Sikka has a very aggressive strategy and that it's essential to support him and the management.



12:40 Some more clarity coming in from Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who is an Independent Director at Infosys. She tells CNBC-TV18 that the issues aren’t about governance but more about differences in values and perceptions. Read the full story here.



12:35 Going back to Balakrishnan’s comments. He said that the issues are specific to compensation and remuneration of certain employees and said there have been many missing disclosures, which is against the governance principles Infosys has so far been hailed for.



He stressed that no issues have been raised over the use of cash on books.



12:30 Sources are telling CNBC-TV18 that the management is keen to sort out the differences with the founders and is open to all suggestions. It maintains, however, that there has been no violation of corporate governance.



12:25 Infosys has hired law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to mediate between the founders and the management. But former CFO V Balakrishnan told CNBC-TV18 that this is a bad idea, saying it signals a breakdown of communication and highlights a trust deficit.



12:20 Just to recap, the founders led by NR Narayana Murthy had written a letter to the Infosys board in January raising concerns over corporate governance practices and disclosure norms at the software exporter and suggested bringing “value-based” individuals into the firm.

They also questioned the compensation given to Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka and hefty severance packages handed to former Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal and General Counsel David Kennedy.

In response, Infosys denied any lapses on its part and defended Sikka and Board Chairman R Seshasayee.



12:15 We're tracking the controversy surrounding issues of governance at Infosys, which is continuing to escalate on Friday, with Chairman Emeritus NR Narayana Murthy and former Chief Financial Officer TV Mohandas Pai publicly speaking out against the management, even as the company issued a statement denying any lapses.