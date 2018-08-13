App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Infosys to build software development centre in West Bengal

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.

Indian information technology company Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would open a software development centre in the West Bengal, with an investment of about 1 billion rupees ($14.28 million).

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country's second-biggest software services exporter said.

The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining regulatory clearances, the company said.

 
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

