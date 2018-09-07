Infosys, Temasek announce joint venture in Singapore, name Shveta Arora CEO

Infosys on Thursday announced the formation of a joint venture with Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, seeking to strengthen its workforce foot print in Southeast Asia

The JV will integrate teams of Infosys and the operations of Temasek’s subsidiary Trusted Source. As part of the transaction, Infosys will acquire a 60 percent stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40 percent. The agreement was signed by the parties Thursday night.

The JV helps Infosys gain significant workforce capacity giving a thrust to its plans to strengthen footprint in Southeast Asia, while Temasek expects a fillip to its IT services through the JV. Trusted Source will provide Temasek and its other clients in the region solutions and technologies across Cloud, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Digital Experiences and AI & automation, and more.

Shveta Arora will lead the charge of the JV as Chief Executive Officer. Arora has donned the role of Vice President, Regional Head – South East Asia at Infosys. The joint venture will be headquartered in Singapore, and more than 200 employees and contractors from Trusted Source will be part of it on establishment, in addition to Infosys staff who will join over time.

“Infosys will leverage its digital skills, learning capabilities and transformation experience to help enhance operations across Temasek’s global business. Our joint venture with Temasek will accelerate our efforts in the region, enhancing our existing presence, as we help clients navigate the next journey in their business transformation,”said Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said.