Infosys sacks employee over objectionable 'Coronavirus' post

Infosys on March 27 said that it has terminated the services of an employee who had made an objectionable comment related to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.



Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity. (1/2)

— Infosys (@Infosys) March 27, 2020

"Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity. The social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee."

The employee, Mujeeb Mohammad, had allegedly posted: "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus [sic]."

Infosys had issued a statement on March 26 saying it would investigate the matter internally.

The Bengaluru Police has also registered a case against Mujeeb under Section 505 of IPC.