you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys retains annual forecast despite strong Q2, 'comfortable outlook'

Analysts had largely expected Infosys to raise its margin guidance, helped by the benefits from rupee depreciation, partially offset by wage hikes and variable pay.

Neha Alawadhi @alnehaa
 
 
Infosys, India's second largest software exporter, on Tuesday retained its annual revenue growth forecast, even though its second-quarter results beat analysts' estimates.

"Infosys maintaining its growth guidance at 6-8 percent for FY19 despite reinvestment of entire currency gains back into business indicate significant growth challenges going forward.  Strong order book growth may revive growth rate in FY20. However, significant investments would mean no traction on earnings growth," said Emkay Global Financial Services.

Infosys, however, maintained its forecast for EBIT margin at 22-24 percent for the year.

During a press interaction post results, chief executive Salil Parekh said it was a "fairly comfortable outlook at present for business".

A highlight of the quarter was $2 billion worth of deals that Infosys signed during the quarter.

Overall, this included 12 large deal wins, of which 63 percent were net new deals, three were from financial services, three in manufacturing, one in hi-tech, said chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao.

Revenues from North America grew by 3.7 percent, followed by Rest of the World which saw a growth of 3.9 percent, and for Europe grew 1.8 percent. India saw a marginal fall of 0.6 percent.

Parekh said the company sees "good demand outlook, strong US market", and a strong macro environment in its continental Europe market.

Financial services and retail, two verticals that have been under stress since the past nearly two years, saw good growth during the September quarter.

Financial services revenue rose 4.7 percent sequentially, while retail rose 4.9 percent.

Rao said retail continues to remain strong, and the company expects it to continue into the next quarter, barring the seasonal weakness in business due to holiday season and furloughs.

No update on CFO search

This was also Infosys' CFO MD Ranganath's last earnings before he steps down on November 16.

Infosys had said in August that Ranganath was stepping down to pursue "professional opportunities in new areas".

Parekh said the search for a new CFO was and did not provide any further details.

Ranganath's successor is widely believed to be someone from within the company.

Attrition woes continue

Attrition continued to remain high at 19.9 percent. though lower than the June quarter's 20.6 percent, this number is amongst the highest in the industry. The company had said last quarter that it was looking to address the problem.

"We have analysed and found higher attrition is in three to five years experience range. We're doing several things on several fronts, and expect attrition to come back to an acceptable range in couple of quarters.

He also said the company has given more number of promotions in the reported quarter to address the issue of rising attrition.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 06:53 pm

tags #earnings #Infosys #Results

