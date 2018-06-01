App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys pledges to reduce plastic waste by 2020

"Infosys is the perfect example of how sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. The company is not only a green business leader for India, but also for the world,"

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT giant Infosys today took a pledge to reduce its per capita generation of plastic waste by 50 percent by 2020 as it re-affirmed its commitment to environmental conservation.

The pledge was taken during the celebrations of the World Environment Day at the company's Hyderabad SEZ campus in Pocharam here, focusing on the 2018 theme Beat Plastic Pollution. Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao, Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment, Atul Bagai, Head, UN Environment, Country Office, India office, and other dignitaries were among those present on the occasion.

The company took a pledge to reduce the per capita generation of plastic waste by 50 percent by 2020, a release said. As a responsible global corporation that is passionate about sustainable development, we take this opportunity to align with global sustainability efforts in combatting the issue of excessive use of non-recyclable plastic products.

"On this World Environment Day, we pledge to make our campuses a plastic-free environment, a clear reiteration of our commitment to environmental conservation, Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said. As part of the commitment, Infosys aims to replace PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) water bottles, plastic carry bags, food sachets, toiletries, garbage bin liners and business card holders among other plastic items used at its campuses with environment-friendly materials, the release said. "Infosys is the perfect example of how sustainability and profitability go hand in hand.

related news

The company is not only a green business leader for India, but also for the world," the release quoted Solheim as saying.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 10:08 pm

tags #Business #environment #Infosys

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.