App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys places non-compete clause on CEO Salil Parekh's exit, talks of further write down of Panaya sale price

Infosys said CEO Salil Parekh cannot join Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, IBM, Cognziant, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini or HCL Technologies for a period of six months after quitting Infosys.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh cannot join a rival firm until after six months of quitting the IT major, the company said in a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) on Thursday.

Infosys specified in the report that Parekh cannot join Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, IBM, Cognziant, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini or HCL Technologies for a period of six months after quitting Infosys.

The 20-F, the annual report filing of a foreign based company on the US SEC, details a long drawn set of conditions for Parekh's causes for termination.

Infosys also said  it could place Parekh on "gardening leave" during his notice period, if he quits. During the gardening leave, Parekh will continue to be employed by the company and shall be paid salary and other applicable benefits.

related news

The software exporter has also specified a waiver of all rights to a civil court action in Parekh's termination contract.

The long drawn list of conditions on what could constitute cause for termination for Parekh is a stark contrast from former CEO Vishal Sikka, whose  contract was often criticised for being overly lenient, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Panaya acquisition write-down

The 20-F filing also said that the fair value of Panaya, the Israeli software firm that was at the heart of the issues that eventually led to ex-CEO Vishal Sikka quitting the company,  was assessed at USD 130 million as of March 31.

This fair value includes a subsequent infusion of USD 230 million in Panaya. Infosys also said that the "final sale price of Panaya is expected to be lower than the recorded fair value as of March 31, 2018."

The sale of Panaya is expected to complete by March 2019 and "assets amounting to USD 316 million and liabilities amounting to $50 million in respect of the disposal group have been reclassified under 'held for sale', " it said.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 10:24 am

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #Salil Parekh

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.