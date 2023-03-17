Infosys partners with Sandwell Council to launch Springboard in metropolitan borough

Infosys on March 17 said it has partnered with Sandwell Council to launch its flagship digital learning platform –Springboard – in the metropolitan borough, making it accessible for free to all residents and institutions in the area.

Sandwell is a large, diverse, metropolitan borough in England. "Situated at the very heart of the West Midlands, we are the fifth-largest metropolitan borough in the region with six main towns: Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton, Wednesbury and West Bromwich," the press release said.

Springboard is designed to empower individuals and society with relevant soft and technical skills to be successful in this century.

The content on the platform is led by a team of experts through collaborations with various academic and non-profit institutions. Residents of Sandwell who avail of the services of the platform will improve their employability.

The aim of the platform and its free availability to the Sandwell community is the propagation of digital literacy, making digital assets available to underprivileged communities, and helping small and medium-sized businesses improve their services through digital efforts. This partnership is a part of Infosys’ broader efforts to work with local councils across the UK. For instance, the tech giant deployed Springboard to Brent Council, which had witnessed a massive surge in unemployment claimants between the ages of 18 and 49 during the pandemic. So far, more than 48,000 Brent residents are actively using Springboard. Related stories Hitachi Energy IT systems exposed to cyber attack; investigations on

Government allows NTPC to invest beyond prescribed limit in green energy arm

USFDA issues Form-483 with one observation to Torrent Pharma's Gujarat plant Also read: Infosys inks pact with ZF to revamp supply chain operations Councillor Simon Hackett, Cabinet Member for Children and Education, Sandwell Council, said, “Springboard is a fantastic opportunity for Sandwell residents. The opportunity to work alongside a multinational organisation like Infosys will equip our enterprises such as schools, colleges and training providers with the tools needed to increase digital accessibility and help achieve higher aspirations. It will also enable our residents to access a wealth of opportunities for future careers and gain greater prosperity for Sandwell.” On Friday, Infosys stock closed 1.18 percent higher at Rs 1,420.70.

Moneycontrol News