Infosys partners with Sandwell Council to launch Springboard in metropolitan borough

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

Sandwell is a large, diverse, metropolitan borough in England. Springboard is designed to empower individuals and society with relevant soft and technical skills to be successful in this century.

This partnership is a part of Infosys’ broader efforts to work with local councils across the UK.

Infosys on March 17 said it has partnered with Sandwell Council to launch its flagship digital learning platform –Springboard – in the metropolitan borough, making it accessible for free to all residents and institutions in the area.

Sandwell is a large, diverse, metropolitan borough in England. "Situated at the very heart of the West Midlands, we are the fifth-largest metropolitan borough in the region with six main towns: Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton, Wednesbury and West Bromwich," the press release said.

Springboard is designed to empower individuals and society with relevant soft and technical skills to be successful in this century.

The content on the platform is led by a team of experts through collaborations with various academic and non-profit institutions. Residents of Sandwell who avail of the services of the platform will improve their employability.