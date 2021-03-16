Infosys may look at hiring people with Google Career Certificates for India after the US

In what could be a game-changer in the way large technology companies hire talent, software major Infosys may look at hiring people with Google career certificates in India after testing a similar program in the US, a top executive told Moneycontrol.

Infosys, Accenture and Cognizant are among the 130 firms who will be hiring people with Google Career Certificates in the US. These certificates offer programmes in four areas - Data Analytics, Project Management, User Experience (UX) Design and Associate Android Developer Certification. Google & Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had said in a blog last week that the search giant is working to bring this program to India.

"I think this is evolving. There are three or four areas, for example- UX, Analytics, and Android. Those are three or four areas where there will be courses taught by Google on Coursera. And if people pass it, they will get those certifications. I think, if these are skills that are needed, and they are found right, we will be happy to explore that even in India. But we want to see how it goes in the US first", Infosys' HR Head Krish Shankar told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Engineering colleges have traditionally been the hunting ground for software companies such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro, a pool that has expanded to include arts & science colleges and business schools in recent years. In this backdrop, hiring based on skills rather than a degree will be a paradigm shift for the industry.

The technology sector is also among the largest private sector employers in India, and has been training its employees on digital skills. According to data from Nasscom, the industry is expected to add over 138,000 net new hires in FY2020-21, taking the total employee base to 4.47 million in FY2020-21. The digital talent pool is expected to cross 1.17 million, growing at 32% over last year.

When asked if the move to hire based on skills than degrees will change the future of hiring, Krish said, "I think while it has huge potential, things like Coursera courses have been there for some time. Google adds a little bit of their own thing, and it gets a brand there. So, let see how it goes. But I think these are positive developments that we’ll be open to look at."

Multiple firms such as Infosys, Accenture, TCS, Cognizant and Capgemini also announced recently that they would cover the cost of vaccination for employees as well as their dependants. Krish Shankar said that apart from reimbursing the cost of vaccination, Infosys will also look at tying up with hospitals who can conduct the vaccination drive on its campus.

"I think we would tie up with a health provider for them to come and do the vaccination for our employees and their dependants. We already have a lot of healthcare facilities in our campuses. But again, all these are subject to various kind of rules and various other regulations, but that's what we're working on" he said.

It's also been exactly a year since Infosys made its over 2.4 lakh employees across 40 countries work from home, after Covid-19 pandemic struck the world. Nearly 97% of its employees continue to work from home. "We believe the future will be hybrid. We are now looking at different flexible models of work.

We're also allowing various other Flexi models. For example, we will have lots more part time people who we can hire" he added.