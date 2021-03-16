English
Infosys HR Head Krish Shankar on the future of hiring

Infosys, Accenture and Cognizant were among the 130 firms who will be hiring people with Google Career Certificates in the US. The move could potentially disrupt the future of hiring as companies focus on skills instead of degrees for their hiring needs. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth spoke to Infosys EVP and Group HR Head Krish Shankar on the move and if it will look at launching this in India as well. He also spoke about the future of workplace and plans to tie up with healthcare providers to vaccinate its employees and their dependents

