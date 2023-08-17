Infosys Foundation commits over Rs 100 crore for STEM scholarship program to empower girl students

This scholarship will cover NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) approved institutions in its first year.

Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, launched a scholarship program called ‘STEM Stars’ to support education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields for underprivileged girl students.

The programme intends to support them in pursuing an undergraduate STEM degree by encouraging them to do so and offering financial aid. More than 2,000 female students from across the nation who want to attend reputable universities to pursue higher education in any of the STEM professions will get financial aid as part of the program's initial phase, according to a press release by the software major.

Lack of access, a lack of mentorship, and financial restraints are the main barriers keeping students in India from choosing STEM degrees. For the duration of the STEM course, the STEM Stars scholarship will assist in covering tuition costs, living expenses, and study materials up to Rs 1 lakh annually.

“Poverty denies many youngsters, in India, the right to education, and girls are often the most impacted. At Infosys Foundation, we believe it is vital to support education for underprivileged girl students and to help them realize their potential. The ‘STEM Stars’ scholarship program seeks to empower aspiring girl students with a holistic educational ecosystem," said Sumit Virmani, Trustee, Infosys Foundation.