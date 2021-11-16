Info Edge to use profits, not risk capital like Zomato, to invest: Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Info Edge takes a conservative approach when it comes to investing in companies, by using its profits rather than risk capital, its founder and vice-chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani said. He was responding to analysts who asked him about its investee company, Zomato's strategy of using the capital it raised from the public markets recently to invest in a clutch of startups.

During the Info Edge earnings call on November 15, after what was its best quarter in a decade, Bikhchandani said, “Now, as far as investing money from operating cash flows, a more conservative approach would be, ‘Hey, make a profit. With that profit, invest, as opposed to risk capital investments."

“That's probably the way in which we would have done it because we are more conservative. But Zomato has always been a more dynamic risk-taker than we have been, and it has worked for them. What we do works for us,” he said.

“So I don't say one approach is necessarily better than the other. But even in this way, we have taken almost 24 years to reach maybe $10-11 billion market cap and they've taken 13 years to reach, $13-14 billion market cap, maybe even higher. But they've got that. Right. So I am not saying that high risk is better than low risk or no risk. But I think they do have different approaches and we accept it,” Bikhchandani added.

Info Edge, which operates portals such as Naukri, Jeevansathi and 99acres, is one of Zomato's earliest investors as well as largest shareholders. Last week, Moneycontrol reported that food delivery platform Zomato is planning to make financial investments in a clutch of startups over the next few quarters, as it wants to build a diverse investment portfolio and tap into the growing Internet market in India.

Zomato, along with its second-quarter earnings, unveiled investments in Shiprocket, Magicpin, and CureFit, with plans to deploy another $1 billion over the next 1-2 years, with a large chunk of it likely to go into the quick-commerce space.

"We want to take an investment route to build these businesses instead of building them in-house. This strategy is inspired by the likes of Alibaba and Tencent, where they invested behind the ecosystem at large, created multiple M&A options for themselves, and in the worst case of M&A not panning out, realized windfall financial gains from their investments in market leaders across different categories", Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in the earnings release.

On the face of it, Zomato's strategy to build an investment portfolio on top of its mainstay food delivery business is similar to the approach that Info Edge has in India. Info Edge, one of India's oldest publicly listed Internet companies has a business portfolio comprising a jobs site (Naukri), a matrimony site(Jeevansathi), a real estate site (99 acres), and an education site (Shiksha). Apart from this, it has also made investments in start-up ventures such as Zomato, Policybazaar, Meritnation, Mydala, and Canvera. Of these, Zomato and Policybazaar both went public this year, giving Info Edge significant returns on its investment.

When Zomato was listed, Info Edge sold 2.32 percent of its stake and continues to hold close to 15 percent in the company. Talking about the gains from the Zomato listing, Bikhchandani said that the company does not have plans yet from the money it got from Zomato’s listing process.

“(They) are independent thinkers, and they have always been independent thinkers. They are following the strategy that they believe is right for their company. They, for instance, are only investing in adjacencies. They believe there is a strategic value to be derived from many of the businesses that they're investing in, if not now, in the future. For example, if they believe that groceries are a big part of the future potential, they will look at investments in grocery delivery, they will look at investments into logistics. Somewhere, hopefully, it'll all add up,” Bikhchandani said.

Zomato’s move to invest in startups from the capital raised from the public markets has come in for mixed views, given that it is not profitable yet.

Analysts cautioned that Info Edge and Tencent could afford to take this approach since they were already profitable. "Info Edge did these investments out of profits and not raised capital. The last time Tencent raised external money or posted a loss was in the early 2000s", a person tracking the space said.