Info Edge lines up 4 merchant bankers for QIP

Leading consumer internet company Info Edge, which backs the likes of Naukri.com, 99acres.com and Zomato, has engaged four merchant bankers to raise funds via a qualified institutional placement (QIP), people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. The company, which was the first Indian dotcom to list on domestic bourses in 2006, is on the prowl for strategic acquisitions in the aftermath of COVID-19, these persons said.

“Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and IIFL Capital have been recently shortlisted as bankers by Info Edge for its QIP," one of the persons cited above said.

On June 23, 2020, the board of Info Edge approved raising up to Rs 1,875 crore via a QIP. If the fundraising plans fructify, Info Edge could potentially become the third corporate post Kotak Mahindra Bank & JM Financial to raise funds through the QIP route during the COVID-19 triggered lockdown phase.

“This capital raising plan is not for the existing business. The management wants to create an opportunistic warchest as it expects inorganic opportunities in the next six to nine months, especially in its key business verticals,” a second individual told Moneycontrol.

Info Edge operates in four categories — jobs/recruitment, real estate, matrimony and education — and also backs other portals such as Jeevansathi.com, Shiksha.com and Policybazaar.com.

“Rs 1,875 crore is the outer limit and the exact size of the QIP will get firmed up close to the launch and the management has the flexibility to raise the whole amount or part of it. As of now, the plan is to launch the QIP in August post shareholder approval. But no final call has been taken and this may change, “ said a third person familiar with the firm’s fundraising plans.

All the three individuals spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Goldman Sachs & Credit Suisse declined to comment in response to a query from Moneycontrol. Moneycontrol is awaiting responses from Info Edge, JP Morgan and IIFL Capital and will update this article as soon as we hear from them.

Info Edge: The deal strategy

In a recent interaction with analysts, Info Edge, founded by Sanjeev Bikchandani, outlined its inorganic strategy. “We also believe that hidden in every crisis are opportunities. We are conscious of the fact that going forward there could be opportunities to invest more aggressively in some of our core operating businesses including M&A activities and strategic stakes in emerging startups in adjacent and related areas,” the company said.

Since November 2019, Info Edge has participated in fundraising rounds involving real estate platform TEAL and ed tech firms Coding Ninjas and Univariety.

The company’s M&A record reflects its belief in the ‘string of pearls’ strategy of acquiring small companies to boost growth & innovation. In May 2019, it acquired Highorbit Careers, which operated recruitment platforms iimjobs.com and hirist.com for around Rs 80 crore. Consultancy firm Toostep, software developer MakeSense Technologies and recruitment info startup AmbitionBox have been some of its other acquisitions.

Info Edge: Impact of COVID -19 and the journey ahead

Info Edge posted a drop of over 63 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 119 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 325.2 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated income from operations increased 7.8 percent to Rs 327.5 crore in the January-March 2020 quarter from Rs 303.8 crore a year ago . On the other hand, the stock price has risen by nearly 22 percent in the last three months.

Commenting on the results, CFO Chintan Thakkar had said, "We continue to evaluate the unfolding situation of pandemic. The billings were growing around 13 per cent till mid of March in FY'20 Q4 and it took a hit in the last two weeks of the quarter."

A brokerage report on Info Edge by Motilal Oswal dated June 3, 2020 said , “We foresee a halt in near-term momentum, led by expectation of billing decline in the recruitment and real estate segments for 1HFY21. However, given the market positioning of its entities, multi-dimensional growth could be expected from the company in the medium-to-long term, backed by recruitment, real estate, Zomato (its biggest investee company) and Policybazaar.”