Inflation to hit margins in the first quarter: Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), the maker of brands such as Cinthol and Good Knight, expects a hit on its margins in the first quarter of the financial year 2023 (FY23) on account of unabated inflation in key raw materials such as palm oil, the company’s management indicated in a post-earnings call on May 19.

The company’s EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization grew by 14 percent in the fourth quarter in the Indian market, while its EBITDA margin expanded by 100 basis points. However, the company again expects a hit on margin due to the Ukraine crisis.

“The silver lining in India, however, has been that EBITDA grew by 14 percent, and EBITDA margins expanded by 100 basis points. This points to our ability to take measured price hikes to counter inflation,” said Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO, GCPL.

“However, the recent inflation brought about by the Ukraine crisis will hit up PNL majorly only in Q1, and we again expect a relatively sharp drop for this quarter,” he added.

GCPL reported a 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2,894.15 crore in the March quarter as compared to Rs. 2,705.69 crore in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated net profit for the period stood flat at Rs 363.24 crore as compared to Rs 365.84 crore in the corresponding period last year.

According to the company, its consolidated sales grew by 17 percent on a two-year CAGR basis. India business sales grew by 9 percent year-on-year, however, Indonesia sales declined by 15 percent in INR and 16 percent in constant currency terms, YoY. Africa, USA and Middle East sales grew by 15 percent in INR and 14 percent in constant currency terms and Latin America & SAARC sales grew by 19 percent in INR and 26 percent in constant currency terms, YoY.

“We had a weak quarter in Q4 FY22 with a few silver linings. While our overall sales grew by 7 percent and we achieved double-digit sales growth for the year, the growth within the quarter was driven entirely by pricing,” said Sitapati.

The company expects relief to come only in the second half of the year as inflation abates.

“Our prognosis for FY23 remains broadly unchanged. We anticipate double-digit top-line growth with low single digits volume growth. The bottom line is hard to predict but if inflation moderates then we should see some margin expansion, especially in the second half of the year,” added Sitapati.

According to the CEO, the lifting of the ban by Indonesia is a positive development and might help bring the palm oil prices down.





