Industry pays rich tributes to India's 'wind man' Tulsi Tanti

Suzlon Energy founder and chairman Tulsi Tanti.

Industry leaders paid rich tributes and hailed Suzlon Energy Ltd founder chairman and managing director Tulsi Tanti, who died of a cardiac arrest on the night of October 1, as a pioneer of renewal energy in India.



— Anil Sardana (@aksardana) October 2, 2022

Adani Transmission Limited MD & CEO Anil Sardana tweeted, "Sad to hear about passing away of Tulsibhai Tanti, Chairman of Suzlon. It's passing away of a scion of Renewable Energy industry. He made immense contribution to its evolution. The industry would miss his stewardship. My condolences. May his soul rest in peace!"

Often called as India’s wind man for spearheading the wind energy revolution when he founded Suzlon Energy in 1995, Tanti was 64 and is survived by a daughter and a son.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited, extended his condolences to the family. "Deeply saddened to hear of Tulsi Tanti ji's demise. My deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. Prayers for the departed soul, Om Shanti," he said.

ReNew Power chairman and managing director Sumant Sinha expressed grief over the passing of Tanti.

"Very saddened to hear about the passing away of Tulsi Tanti. He was such a visionary and a pioneer of our industry. Many of us owe a lot to him. Truly a loss for all of us. Deepest condolences to the entire Suzlon family," he said.

"He was the one who got me into the renewable energy industry and made it more interesting through the sheer force of his personality. He was truly one of a kind."



SGA founder and CEO Samir Shah mourned the loss of his mentor. "My initiation in everything that I do today was done under the guidance of Tulsibhai. Today I lost my father all over again. I have lost a father, mentor, the industry has lost a doyen visionary and the country has lost one of her most hardworking son,” Shah said in a LinkedIn post.

"Much before Environment became important to Corporate India, Tulsibhai began his journey and pledged his life for a greener tomorrow."