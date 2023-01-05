IndusInd Bank ties up with 2 foreign airlines to launch multi-brand credit card

IndusInd Bank has tied up with Qatar Airways and British Airways to launch a multi-brand credit card for Indian customers, the lender announced in a media release on January 5.

The card benefits include meet-and-greet service, tier fast-track and concierge service, and members will also be able to collect Avios - the rewards currency for British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

In association with VISA, the credit card is slated to be launched in Q1FY24 (2023–24) and will offer rewards to elevate the international travel experience of customers.

“With air travel rebounding fast post-pandemic, consumers will seek new destinations to travel to and unwind. At Visa, a key priority for us, thus, is to ensure that together with our partners, we provide a suite of benefits that are aligned to the needs of today’s traveller," said Sujai Raina, head of business development for India at Visa.