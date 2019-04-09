App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indusind Bank prices $400-m maiden bond sale at 3.87%

Order book for the three-year dollar money stood at USD 1.4 billion from 130 accounts and bids have come from investors across geographies, the bank said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Midsized private sector lender Indusind Bank, which is raising USD 400 million in its maiden overseas bond sale, Tuesday said it got a strong response helping it tighten the pricing by 25 bps to 3.875 percent.

Order book for the three-year dollar money stood at USD 1.4 billion from 130 accounts and bids have come from investors across geographies, the bank said in a statement.

The strong investor response helped the bank to tighten the pricing by 0.25 percent from the initial guidance and the final coupon has been fixed it at 3.875 percent, it said in a statement.

The lender had initially given a price guidance of 2.10 percent over the US treasury, while the final pricing has come in at 1.85 percent over the US T-bills, it said.

related news

"The bond issue gives us not only an important source of fund diversification, but also an enhanced capability to support our clients," managing director and chief executive Romesh Sobti was quoted as saying in the statement.

Typically, domestic lenders deploy funds from overseas bond issue for on-lending to Indian corporates who require loans against their foreign currency receivables.

As part of its medium-term note programme, the bonds will be listed on the Singapore Exchange and the India International Exchange of the BSE (India INX), it said.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, CLSA, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint book-runners and joint lead-managers to the issue.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndusInd Bank

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: CSK lose Shane Watso ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Ka ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Japan Military's F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet Reported Missin ...

NIA Summons Former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Weapons Loot Case

EC Seeks Report on PM Modi's Balakot Strike Remarks Aimed At First-Tim ...

Polling to be Held as Per Schedule Despite Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh ...

IIT-Kanpur Set to Refer Dalit Scholar’s Thesis to External Technical ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Taking Away Bal Thackeray's Voting Rights

Algeria MPs Elect First New President in 20 Years

Now, MP Top Cop Wants Action Against CRPF for 'Creating Panic' in Resi ...

E-Buzz: The Viral Fever Post #Metoo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.