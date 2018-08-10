App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indraprastha Gas Q1 net profit up 9%

The company had a net profit of Rs 161.26 crore in April-June 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that retails CNG in national capital and adjoining cities, today reported a 9 percent rise in its first quarter net profit at Rs 175.89 crore.

The company had a net profit of Rs 161.26 crore in April-June 2017.

In a regulatory filing, IGL said CNG sales were up 21 percent at Rs 1,076 crore while revenue from piped natural gas supplied rose 34 percent to Rs 342 crore.

In volume terms, CNG sales were up 10 per cent to 248 million kgs. "The profit after tax (PAT) is higher in the current quarter in view of higher sales volume and higher other income over first quarter of 2017-18," it said.

Other income was up 46 percent at Rs 26.24 crore. Total gross sales by value during April-June showed a 24 percent rise to Rs 1,418 crore. "The increase in turnover is due to the increase in total sales quantity by 13 percent and increase in average sales price of CNG and PNG segment by 10 percent," it said.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Indraprastha Gas﻿ Ltd #Results

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.