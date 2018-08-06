Indra Nooyi to step down as PepsiCo CEO, Ramon Laguarta to take charge

PepsiCo announced on Monday that Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive officer (CEO) in October after 12 years at the helm. PepsiCo President Ramon Laguarta will replace Nooyi, the company said in a statement.

Laguarta will become the sixth CEO in PepsiCo's 53-year history.



Today is a day of mixed emotions for me. @PepsiCo has been my life for 24 years & part of my heart will always remain here. I'm proud of what we've done & excited for the future. I believe PepsiCo’s best days are yet to come. https://t.co/sSNfPgVK6W pic.twitter.com/170vIBHY5R

— Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 6, 2018

While Nooyi steps down the day she completes 24 years with the company, she will remain as the chairman until early 2019.

Meanwhile Laguarta, who has been with the company for 22 years, has been the president since September overseeing global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs at PepsiCo.

Laguarta has previously served in leadership positions in PepsiCo’s European and sub-Saharan Africa divisions.

In a statement issued by PepsiCo, Nooyi said, "Leading PepsiCo has truly been the honour of my lifetime, and I'm incredibly proud of all we have done over the past 12 years to advance the interests not only of shareholders, but all our stakeholders in the communities we serve."

"Growing up in India, I never imagined I'd have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company. Guided by our philosophy of Performance with Purpose — delivering sustained performance while making more nutritious products, limiting our environmental footprint and lifting up all the communities we serve — we've made a more meaningful impact in people's lives than I ever dreamed possible. PepsiCo today is in a strong position for continued growth with its brightest days still ahead," Nooyi added.

Nooyi, an Indian-American, has been consistently ranked as one of the most powerful women in the world by Forbes and Fortune lists.

In February, Nooyi was appointed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board as the governing body's first independent female director.

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Nooyi completed her education from the Madras Christian College and the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C).

Nooyi went on to Yale School of Management in 1978 and pursued a Master's degree in Public and Private Management. Nooyi has held positions at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Johnson & Johnson, Motorola and Asea Brown Boyeri.

Nooyi joined PepsiCo in 1994 and became the Chief Financial Officer in 2001. She was named President and CEO in 2006.

During her 12-year stint as the CEO, PepsiCo’s net revenue grew from $35 billion in 2006 to $63.5 billion in 2017, a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%, the company has said.

(With Reuters inputs)