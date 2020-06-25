IndiGo's new offer: Pay 10% of total fare and book a ticket

India's largest airline IndiGo will now let passengers secure a booking by paying just 10 percent of the fare, an offer that it hopes will get most people to travel as lockdown restrictions ease.

Termed Flex Pay, the flexible payment option allows passengers to defer the payment of the remaining ticket for a domestic flight for up to 15 days, either from the date of booking or before the date of departure.

The airline explained:

"For example, the minimum Flex Pay Payment for a DEL-BOM round trip for 4 passengers will be, 2 segments X 4Pax X INR 400 = INR 3200. Whilst making the payment of the balance amount corresponding the booking where a customer has exercised the Flex Pay Option, the Flex Pay payment paid by the customer upfront will be adjusted against the total booking amount."

The scheme comes a month after air carriers resumed domestic operations. Though airlines can operate one-third of their summer schedule, many have been using up to 25 percent of their capacity. Average occupancy, too, has been low at about 50 percent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

IndiGo, which has a fleet of 262 aircraft, also has the most extensive network and used to operate over 1,500 flights a day before coronavirus threw travel out of gear.