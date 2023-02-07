 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo says Delhi top 'travel city' of 2022, shares busiest route and other highlights in annual report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

A total of 7.8 crore passengers flew on IndiGo flights during the past year. This includes 76.4 lakh international travellers and 1.89 crore business travellers.

The busiest day for IndiGo was Dec 24, when the airline flew a total of 2.69 lakh passengers

Delhi was the top "travel city" of 2022, no-frills carrier IndiGo said on February 7, citing the number of flights it operated to and from the national capital during the year.

According to IndiGo, it recorded its maximum domestic landings, at 62,875, at the Delhi airport. The airline also recorded its maximum domestic takeoffs, at 62,935, from the the city.

Delhi was also IndiGo's top international travel city, with the carrier registering a total of 4,971 landings during the year.

IndiGo's busiest operational route during 2022 was Delhi-Bengaluru, with a total of 8.07 lakh passengers, stated the annual roundup report released by the airline.

Here are some of the other highlights from IndiGo's annual roundup report:


 