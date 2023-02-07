IndiGo says Delhi top 'travel city' of 2022, shares busiest route and other highlights in annual report

Delhi was the top "travel city" of 2022, no-frills carrier IndiGo said on February 7, citing the number of flights it operated to and from the national capital during the year.

According to IndiGo, it recorded its maximum domestic landings, at 62,875, at the Delhi airport. The airline also recorded its maximum domestic takeoffs, at 62,935, from the the city.

Delhi was also IndiGo's top international travel city, with the carrier registering a total of 4,971 landings during the year.

IndiGo's busiest operational route during 2022 was Delhi-Bengaluru, with a total of 8.07 lakh passengers, stated the annual roundup report released by the airline.

Here are some of the other highlights from IndiGo's annual roundup report:



A total of 7.8 crore passengers flew on IndiGo flights during the past year. This included 76.4 lakh international travellers and 1.89 crore business travellers.



Domestic passengers accounted for the bulk of the total footfall, amounting to 7.03 crore during the entire year, as per the report. There were 1.35 lakh passengers who travelled for the first time with IndiGo, it added.



The airline also noted that 1.22 lakh corporate passengers used IndiGo's services to fly back on the same day.



A total of 7.64 lakh infants flew on IndiGo aircraft in 2022. The number of senior passengers, age above 60, amounted to 11.29 lakh.



Around 9.07 lakh students used IndiGo's discount offer for students to travel during the year, the airline added.



According to IndiGo, the number of its passengers travelling to coastal places were higher as against those opting for mountainous destinations. Over 1.91 crore IndiGo passengers chose sea-side destinations, as against 1.14 crore who followed the calling of mountains.



Of the total passengers who flew using the airline last year, 25.6 lakh travelled in groups, the report said.



The airline also pointed out that 9.64 lakh of its passengers during 2022 opted for the "fast forward" service, that carries an additional charge, to skip the queues. Nearly 6.81 lakh passengers opted for excess baggage, it added.



The busiest day for IndiGo was December 24, when the airline flew a total of 2.69 lakh passengers.

Moneycontrol News