IndiGo reduces fuel costs, thanks to international expansion and more Neos in fleet

IndiGo's aggressive international expansion, apart from improving its revenues and traffic numbers, has landed it one more benefit - lower fuel costs.

A report by SBI Cap Securities' Santosh Hiredesai points out that the country's largest airline now has lower fuel CASK than peer, SpiceJet.

CASK, or cost per available seat kilometres, is an industry standard to measure an airline's cost.

The report showed that IndiGo's fuel CASK reduced to Rs 1.49 per ASKM, as compared to SpiceJet's Rs 1.54 per ASKM, in FY19. IndiGo improved on its costs further in the first quarter of 2019, and its fuel CASK was down to Rs 1.36. SpiceJet also reduced its fuel costs but was higher than IndiGo's at Rs 1.51 per ASKM.

ASKM, or available seat kilometres, is an industry standard to measure an airline's capacity.

Till now, IndiGo’s fuel CASK has generally been higher than that of its peers despite its younger fleet, which helps in lower fuel burn, said the report.

The lower costs are important as fuel is among the largest spend items for an airline. Usually, fuel makes up for about 30 percent of an airline's costs.

International expansion

The international expansion helps lower the average fuel costs because on overseas routes the air turbine fuel (ATF) is exempt from state VAT and central excise tax.

IndiGo's international market share was at 21 percent of the overall capacity as on July 31. In March, it was 17 percent.

The airline, just like in its domestic operations, aggressively expanded services on international routes. It also got into a code share agreement with Turkish Airlines, giving it passenger-access to destinations beyond Istanbul.

Even IndiGo's domestic expansion, especially on UDAN routes, was beneficial. The airline enjoys abated VAT of 1-4 percent on ATF for UDAN/regional routes, said the report.

IndiGo's lighter fuel bill was also helped by the increase in the number of Airbus Neo aircraft that burn lesser ATF.

From 3 percent in 2016, the Neos now make up for 37 per cent of the airline's fleet of 240 planes.

The Neos are said to have 15 percent lower fuel burn than the earlier generation of aircraft.

