IndiGo reduces ban on Kunal Kamra to three months

IndiGo has reduced the flying ban on comedian Kunal Kamra to three months.

"The Internal Committee, after hearing both parties, passed an order pursuant to which Kamra has been suspended from flying for three months. IndiGo will comply with the order of the Internal Committee," the airline said in a statement on February 27.

The country's largest airline had initially suspended Kamra for six months, effective from January 28. Following IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and GoAir had followed suit.

The decision was taken by an internal committee of the airline that was investigating the incident involving the comedian and Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami.

While IndiGo declined to comment. Kamra told Moneycontrol that he is yet to hear from the airline or the DGCA.

The Delhi High Court is at present hearing a petition by the comedian, against the action taken by the airlines.

The court had rapped industry regulator DGCA for asking domestic airlines to ban the comedian.

Kamra had defended himself in court by saying he had only "politely"asked questions to Goswami in hopes of engaging in a conversation with him before the incident that led to his suspension. When this failed to elicit a response, he had indulged in, "a monologue about what he felt about his style of journalism".