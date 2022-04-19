Indigo reactivates strategic cooperation with Qatar Airlines: Key things to know

Qatar Airways and IndiGo, on April 19, announced the reactivation of their strategic cooperation, soon after the Indian government lifted COVID-induced restrictions on international flights.

Qatar Airways is currently operating 190 flights per week to and from 12 destinations in India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

IndiGo is currently operating 154 flights per week between Doha and eight cities in India that include Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

As part of this expanded code-share agreement, Qatar Airways will be placing its marketing code on IndiGo-operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, starting from 25 April 2022, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from 09 May 2022.

Members of Qatar Airways' loyalty programme Privilege Club will benefit from the strategic cooperation as members will soon be able to earn Avios on all code-share flights operated by IndiGo. Likewise, Qatar Airways’ generous baggage rules, which are especially important for international travelers, apply on all code-share flights.

Both Qatar Airways and IndiGo flights are optimally connected to Hamad International Airport in Doha. This allows passengers to benefit from seamless and convenient connections to the airline's entire route network, including North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia/Australia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: "The reactivation of our strategic partnership with IndiGo is another milestone in the development of aviation between the State of Qatar and India. Together, both Qatar Airways and IndiGo will offer over 340 flights per week to 13 destinations in India.”

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo added: “We are excited to reactivate our code-share agreement with Qatar Airways, one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines. We are confident this strong partnership will not only expand opportunities for the customers but also boost trade and tourism in both countries. With the easing of restrictions, we believe that this will create economic growth through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity. We look forward to serving customers on our lean, clean flying machine, as we extend to them our on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience.”