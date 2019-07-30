IndiGo promoters rift: Provided information on related party transactions to authorities, says Rakesh Gangwal

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal on July 30 said he has provided information to authorities on related party transactions between the airline and InterGlobe Enterprises, owned by fellow co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

Gangwal was responding to media reports that regulators have asked for information but none has been provided.

Related party transactions between IndiGo and InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) was one of the many alleged corporate governance issues that Gangwal had highlighted earlier this month.

While Gangwal alleged that proper procedures were not followed while awarding these contracts, this was contended by IGE. Bhatia's firm argued that these transactions amount to less than a percent of IndiGo's topline and have been cleared by the audit committee.

"Many misleading news articles keep getting planted," said Gangwal in a statement. One of them, he added, said, “The IGE group has also said there is not a shred of evidence to substantiate allegations on related-party transactions between the airline and IGE because there are no whistleblowers as claimed by Gangwal.”

“The person added that regulators had been seeking similar information for the past 10 days and none has been forthcoming.”

Terming this 'canard,' Gangwal responded: "Please note that I have provided this information to the relevant authorities. I wish people had the conviction to be quoted and not hide behind the veil of so-called unnamed “sources” to spread a false narrative in the media."

After Gangwal wrote to market regulator SEBI, it had met officials of IndiGo and also sent a list of queries.

Later in the month, IndiGo announced that its board will be expanded to 10 directors from six currently. The company will also appoint a woman independent director, another issue highlighted by Gangwal.