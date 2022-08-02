IndiGo pilots to receive pre-pandemic level salaries from November

IndiGo Airlines.

IndiGo plans to restore its pilots' salaries to pre-Covid levels from November, the head of flight operations said.

"Our aim has been to constantly revisit our salary and remuneration and reinstate them to pre-Covid levels. Keeping that in mind, I am pleased to announce a further 6% reinstatement of salaries effective September 1, 2022 and the remaining 6% shall be reinstated on November 1, 2022 as we all welcome the festival of lights. These reinstatements will bring your salaries on par with pre-Covid level," Ashim Mittra wrote to pilots in an email on Monday, as reported by The Economic Times.

Earlier in April, IndiGo had announced reinstating the salaries of its pilots by 8%.

The airline has also enhanced other incentives, such as layover allowance, to pre-Covid levels.

A large chunk of IndiGo's employees remained away from work recently, leading to delays in more than half of its flights.

Mittra also said in his email that IndiGo is reopening its "Cadet Pilot Program exclusively for employees desirous of enrolling their family members to the Cadet Program".

On NSE, IndiGo was trading at Rs 1,903.05, up 0.62 per cent. It was trading at Rs 1,900.15, up 0.50 per cent, on BSE .

