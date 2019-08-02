App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo partners with Insight Aviation for pilots training

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Budget carrier IndiGo said on August 2 it has appointed the Insight Aviation to select and trainpilots under its cadet pilot programme, which is designed and aimed at meeting the airlines growing demand for the flight crew amid its aircraft growing fleet.

Under the tie-up, selected cadets will undergo a rigorous three-month ground schooling at Insight Aviations training centre in Gurugram, followed by an immersive nine months of flight training at its authorized Flight Training Organization (FTO) in Port Alfred, South Africa, IndiGo said in a release.

"Insight Aviation is one of thenewest entries into our cadet pilot programme," saidAshim Mittra, senior vice president forflight operations, IndiGo .

Insight Aviation offers a comprehensive program that goes beyond aviation training to include mentoring, professional guidance and preparation for a career in the industry.

related news

Training is provided at its newly opened facility in Gurugram with flight training conducted overseas at one of its authorised FTOs, it said.

Upon the return of cadets to India, Insight Aviation will manage the conversion of their flying licence from South African regulator into Indian DGCA license before they proceed to an authorised aviation training organization (ATO) for a multi-crew cooperation and A320 type-rating course, IndiGo said.

This partnership is changing the landscape of Indian aviation in many ways, giving young people the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming an airline pilot during an intense period of pilot demand." said Capt. Jati Dhillon, chief executive officer, Insight Aviation.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #aviation #Companies #DGCA #India #IndiGo #Insight Aviation

