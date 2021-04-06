English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

IndiGo operations at Goa airport hit after staff go on strike at unit Agile Airport Services

All its departures from the airport have been rescheduled

Prince Mathews Thomas
April 06, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST

Flight operations of industry leader IndiGo were impacted in Goa airport on April 6, after staff at subsidiary Agile Airport Services Pvt Ltd, went on a strike.

Sources said that the low cost airline has re-scheduled departures from the airport in the state, which is popular among tourists.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the development. The airline will be releasing a statement, later in the day.

The reason behind the strike is not yet known.

IndiGo had set up Agile Airport Services in 2017. The unit provides ground handling services.

Note: This is a developing story, please keep watching the space more details.
first published: Apr 6, 2021 02:38 pm

