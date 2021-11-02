IndiGo launches two direct flight routes between Bhubaneshwar-Jaipur and Bhopal-Raipur

Representative image

With an aim to strengthen regional connectivity, India's private airliner Indigo on November 2 launched two new direct flights routes between Bhubaneshwar and Jaipur, and between Bhopal and Raipur. Both the new routes will be effective from Tuesday.

The new routes were announced after the government removed the flight capacity cap. Also, meeting the pent-up demand amid the festival season, that typically sees more travel, was kept in mind.

"We are pleased to commence direct connections between the capital of Madhya Pradesh and steel city of Chhattisgarh. These new domestic flights will strengthen regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, as well as tourism....Direct connections between Raipur and Bhopal will cater to the regional travel demand between the two states, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility," IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said.

The new route of Bhopal and Raipur was inaugurated on November 2 by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while the Bhubaneshwar and Jaipur was launched by Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Flights on both the new routes will be effective from November 2, on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh, including connections from cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.