IndiGo launches new flights to Abu Dhabi from Lucknow, Ahmedabad; details here

India's largest domestic airline, IndiGo on June 30 announced new connections to Abu Dhabi from Lucknow and Ahmedabad, effective July 12 and August 11, respectively.

These flights "aim to strengthen international connectivity and cater to the rising demand for travel to the Middle East, strengthening IndiGo's connectivity to Abu Dhabi," the carrier said in a statement.

Currently, IndiGo already operates flights to Abu Dhabi from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad. The launch of new flights comes amid the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism's recent announcement of its plan to attract 24 million visitors by 2023.

IndiGo also mentioned that these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity, it added.

Commenting on the new connections, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “ With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo now operates 49 weekly flights into Abu Dhabi from 7 cities in India. The introduction of these flights will not only provide more options to customers planning vacations and business trips but also boost trade to Abu Dhabi, which also has a strong textile industry.”

IndiGo is among the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world with a fleet of over 300 aircraft. The airline is currently operating around 1,800 daily flights and connecting 78 domestic destinations and will soon further grow its international footprint to 32 international destinations.

Earlier today, the airline also announced a new flight connecting Mumbai and Jakarta, effective from August 7. Direct flights have been introduced on the route keeping in mind the rising demand for travel to Indonesia, the airline said.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs budget carrier Indigo, became India's first aviation company to cross Rs 1 trillion in market cap on June 29 with its shares surging 29 percent so far this year to record highs.

The stock hit a high of Rs 2,595 on the BSE, up 2.5 percent from its previous close, with a market cap of Rs 1.01 trillion. It has rallied nearly 38 percent since March 28.

Indigo ranks 10th in terms of market value among the world's top 10 listed aviation firms.