IndiGo is setting a new path for itself with an international foray like no other

IndiGo is among the several airlines that cater to the Delhi-Ahmedabad route

IndiGo - the country’s largest carrier by fleet and domestic market share, has announced expansion to six new international destinations starting July. The airline will launch flights to Nairobi and Jakarta from Mumbai in late July or early August. It will also connect Delhi to Tbilisi and Almaty with thrice a week flights and Tashkent and Baku with four times a week flights from August. This is a massive jump in its network of international destinations and in line with what the airline has been saying thus far about its international focus.

Successive governments from India have tried courting governments in Central Asia but trade hasn’t grown by leaps and bounds. Most countries had a difficult visa regime and that meant even tourism was out of bounds. All of this has started to change recently. The traffic is now driven by a mix of tourism, trade and medical tourism with Delhi becoming a regional leader in medical tourism.

The five “stans” are connected to Delhi but by airlines from their respective countries and carriers from India have not ventured on this territory. Air India, though, operated to Tashkent in the early 1990s. The number of relief flights from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan during the pandemic was an eye-opener of the number of students, traders and Indian community as a whole in Central Asia. This was followed by some dedicated charters by SpiceXpress to Tashkent and Almaty, unlocking the cargo potential. Kazakh airline Air Astana started operations to India in 2004 and has come a long way investing in the network over the years. In the early days, Air Astana, Uzbekistan Airways and Turkmenistan Airlines were looking at cheaper flight options from North India in general and Punjab in particular.

Indonesia and India have seen trade increase by leaps and bounds in recent past but has not had direct connectivity after Garuda Indonesia pulled out its flights between Bali and Mumbai. Air India operates flights to Nairobi from Delhi, while Kenya Airlines rules the roast to Mumbai from Nairobi. IndiGo’s flights to Tbilisi, Georgia will be the only connection between the two countries.

A new path for the airline

IndiGo might be the biggest carrier in the country and carrying the maximum passengers on both domestic and international flights, but the carrier has not ventured outside its sweet spot relying heavily on the tried and tested gulf routes. The airline has often waited for validation by other carriers before opening the route, like was the case with Vietnam.

With central asia and former soviet countries , this takes the airline towards a blue ocean strategy. IndiGo is known to stimulate the market after its entry, by a mix of low cost, disciplined operations and network effect. SpiceJet had tried moving towards a blue ocean strategy as a differentiator but it ran out of cash and could not implement it effectively. For IndiGo, at its size and scale - a small portion of investment in growing new markets will work in two ways. First it will give it a first mover advantage which helps it add passengers to its wide network and second it helps block bilateral rights by cornering the maximum rights before Air India’s massive expansion takes effect. This helps the airline play the game of frequency and capacity which is more than the competition and replicate its domestic model to international routes.

Delhi hub of IndiGo

IndiGo has long moved away from the traditional low cost philosophy of point to point operations and has worked hard to build hubs across the country offering multiple options to passengers in the process. With International, the airline has been trying to replicate this model. International operations bring with it its own challenges, both operationally and also at Indian airports where the split terminals pose a challenge for connecting passengers from domestic to international and vice versa. Delhi and Mumbai, the top two hubs in the country, have operations split across terminals and both do not have a rapid connection on offer between the two.

The flights to Almaty, Tashkent, Tbilisi and Baku will operate from T3 at Delhi, which handles all the international services. There has been a recent discussion about consolidating IndiGo’s operations at revamped T1 in future. This will help the airline consolidate operations and will have a major savings on the cost front.

Having split operations means that the airline has to also split its manpower and ground equipment which is an expensive proposition and does not justify utilisation. At the same time, it also prevents the airline from swapping planes easily - in times of need as well as by planned requirements.