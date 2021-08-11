MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Indigo introduces priority boarding offer for customers, check details here

This option will be made available for a limited number of customers on a first come first serve basis.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

No frills carrier Indigo has decided to implement a priority boarding feature from August 11  for its customers in a bid to provide a hassle-free travel experience.

It will first be rolled out for those travelling domestically between metros after which be made available for the entire domestic network in a phased manner, the company said in a statement.

"The priority boarding will not only help customers save time at boarding gates, but also ensure comfort for families and senior citizens," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer IndiGo said.

How can customers book priority boarding?

Customers can avail this feature either through the website,  mobile app or via the call centre during the booking process.  or add it later through the My Bookings portal at a nominal cost of INR 400 per passenger per flight.

Close
This option will be made available for a limited number of customers on a first come first serve basis.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #air travel #aviation #IndiGo
first published: Aug 11, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.