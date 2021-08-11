Indigo introduces priority boarding offer for customers, check details here

Representative image.

No frills carrier Indigo has decided to implement a priority boarding feature from August 11 for its customers in a bid to provide a hassle-free travel experience.

It will first be rolled out for those travelling domestically between metros after which be made available for the entire domestic network in a phased manner, the company said in a statement.

"The priority boarding will not only help customers save time at boarding gates, but also ensure comfort for families and senior citizens," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer IndiGo said.

How can customers book priority boarding?

Customers can avail this feature either through the website, mobile app or via the call centre during the booking process. or add it later through the My Bookings portal at a nominal cost of INR 400 per passenger per flight.

This option will be made available for a limited number of customers on a first come first serve basis.