IndiGo dials leading India Inc female executives for independent director seat

IndiGo has reached out to some of the leading female executives of India Inc to invite them on its board as an independent director, one of the issues that was a bone of contention between founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal.

The country's largest airline has approached former PepsiCo CEO Indira Nooyi, former HSBC India country head Naina Lal Kidwai, former SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya and former Britannia Managing Director Vinita Bali.

Hewlett Packard India MD Neelam Dhawan and economist and ICRIER Chairperson Isher Judge Ahluwalia have also been sounded out.

While Bhattacharya is said to have already filled her quota, Kidwai has opted out. Market regulator SEBI allows a person to be on the board of seven listed companies. The Companies Act lets one to be on the board of a total of 10 companies.

"IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia had met Nooyi in Chennai last winter in Chennai, to discuss her availability," said an executive. Another executive said that talks are on with other candidates too. "A final decision will be taken soon."

The company is yet to announce a date for the AGM, which will vote on the new directors.

Raising issues of corporate governance at IndiGo, Gangwal had said that IndiGo is yet to appoint an independent woman director, despite regulative stipulation. In its board meeting last week, the airline had decided to seek the approval of its shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting to expand the board for inducting an independent woman director.

On the other hand, a senior executive said that work to appoint a woman independent director has been on since last year, and Bhatia had met Nooyi in Chennai for the same.

Apart from appointing a woman independent director, the IndiGo board has also decided to expand from six to 10 directors.