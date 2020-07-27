App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo cuts salaries again; CEO Ronojoy Dutta takes 35% trim

The second round of salary cut comes a week after the airline announced a 10% layoff

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A week after announcing layoffs, IndiGo is now implementing the second round of pay cuts, with CEO Ronojoy Dutta taking a 35 percent trim in his salary.

Dutta, in a mail to employees, said the cuts are necessary to adjust the airline's cost structure to the decline in revenues.

While the CEO is taking a cut of 35 percent, senior vice presidents will see their salary reduce by 30 percent. The cut for pilots is 28 percent, for Vice Presidents 25 percent and 15 percent for associate vice presidents.

Close

Apart from the pay cuts, each department has been asked to take a monthly decision on the number of employees to be sent on leave without pay.

This is the second round of pay cuts, after the first one in May. Dutta had then taken a cut of 25 percent.

Earlier in the month, IndiGo had announced the layoff of 10 percent of its employees.

"And from where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations," Dutta had said.

As of March 2019, IndiGo had 23,531 employees.
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.