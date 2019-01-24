IndiGo appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO with immediate effect

InterGlobe Aviation that operates IndiGo airlines has appointed Ronojoy Dutta as CEO with effect from January 24.

The position had been vacant since the exit of then President Aditya Ghosh in early 2018.

Dutta had joined the airline as Principal Consultant in December last year.

With over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, Dutta has a lot to offer. From July 2004 until 2006 he served as chairman of Air Sahara, and from 2004 until 2008, he served as the president of Sahara Airlines.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and Harvard Business School and a veteran of the American airline industry, Dutta has been tasked to frame a five-year business plan for IndiGo at a time when India's largest airline is furiously adding capacity. And the airline has big ambitions for international operations. This is a crucial time, and the role of the chief executive would be critical in pulling off the plans.

He took on full responsibility of a Rs 2,849 crore full-service airline with a route system including 25 cities along with 44 aircraft. He later grew sales at 35 percent a year. In 2007, Dutta joined US-based AAR Corporation as a strategic adviser for the Indian market. From 1995 until 1999, prior to becoming the president of United Airlines, Dutta served as the Senior Vice-President of Planning and Revenue Management.

Dutta's experience in the international market will be relevant for IndiGo, and also his relationships with his industry peers, as the Indian airline reaches out to international players for codeshare. A codeshare agreement allows passengers to tap networks of the two airlines.

Dutta will work in tandem with Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, who was appointed COO of IndiGo in January.