App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo appoints Ronojoy Dutta as CEO with immediate effect

The position had been vacant since the exit of then President Aditya Ghosh in early 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

InterGlobe Aviation that operates IndiGo airlines has appointed Ronojoy Dutta as CEO with effect from January 24.

The position had been vacant since the exit of then President Aditya Ghosh in early 2018.

Dutta had joined the airline as Principal Consultant in December last year.

With over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, Dutta has a lot to offer. From July 2004 until 2006 he served as chairman of Air Sahara, and from 2004 until 2008, he served as the president of Sahara Airlines.

related news

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and Harvard Business School and a veteran of the American airline industry, Dutta has been tasked to frame a five-year business plan for IndiGo at a time when India's largest airline is furiously adding capacity. And the airline has big ambitions for international operations. This is a crucial time, and the role of the chief executive would be critical in pulling off the plans.

He took on full responsibility of a Rs 2,849 crore full-service airline with a route system including 25 cities along with 44 aircraft. He later grew sales at 35 percent a year. In 2007, Dutta joined US-based AAR Corporation as a strategic adviser for the Indian market. From 1995 until 1999, prior to becoming the president of United Airlines, Dutta served as the Senior Vice-President of Planning and Revenue Management.

Dutta's experience in the international market will be relevant for IndiGo, and also his relationships with his industry peers, as the Indian airline reaches out to international players for codeshare. A codeshare agreement allows passengers to tap networks of the two airlines.

Dutta will work in tandem with Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, who was appointed COO of IndiGo in January.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation #Ronojoy Dutta

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.