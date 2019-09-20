IndiGo appoints Pallavi Shardul Shroff as first independent woman director

IndiGo has appointed Pallavi Shardul Shroff as the independent woman director, plugging one of the corporate governance issues raised by co-founder Rakesh Gangwal.

Shroff is the Managing Partner of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, a leading law firm.

This is the first time that the country's largest airline will have an independent woman director. Shroff's tenure came into effect from September 19, 2019.

Raising issues of corporate governance at InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, with SEBI, Gangwal had said the company was yet to appoint an independent woman director.

Later in a board meeting, IndiGo decided to seek the shareholders’ approval at the AGM to expand the board to include an independent woman director.