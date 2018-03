The centre of debate in the current controversy where IndiGo Airlines’ has had to ground a number of flights is the faulty engine of the Airbus A320neo plane. As many as 406 flights have been cancelled by the company between March 16 and today and until March 31. The flights have been grounded for safety reasons and faults found on A320neo planes’ engines. According to reports, IndiGo has lost Rs 3912 crore in market since the A320neo engine crisis sprung up. Here’s everything you need to know about the Airbus A320neo plane and the IndiGo Airlines controversy. (Source: Airbus)