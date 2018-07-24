IndiGo aircraft glitches surge to 14,628 from 340 as airline revises data

Budget carrier IndiGo has revised the number of snags it reported in its aircraft to 14,628 — a huge jump from the 340 it had reported to the aviation regulator in December 2017.

Citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) directive to be stricter in reporting snags, IndiGo said the glitches as of July stand at 14,628, according to a report in The Economic Times.

AIRLINE FLEET SIZE (Dec 2017) SNAGS (JULY 2018) IndiGo 151 14,628 GoAir 32 1,888 Vistara 17 1,225 AirAsia 14 1,367

IndiGo flights had faced multiple engine problems last year. Also, the DGCA had in March this year ordered airlines to ground A320neo aircraft after multiple instances of mid-air engine failure. The PW engines used in some of the aircraft were found to be faulty. The move affected eight IndiGo aircraft and three GoAir aircraft, leading to the airlines cancelling over 600 flights cumulatively in the month.

The Airbus A320neo is part of the family of passenger aircraft designed and manufactured by Airbus. The family comprises three variants — A319neo, A320neo and A321neo. It is a successor to the A320 family of aircraft.

The term ‘neo’ stands for new engine options. Airlines purchasing any of these variants have two options of engines to choose from — CFM International LEAP-1A or Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines.

As of March 2018, Airbus had delivered 242 A320neo aircraft to various airlines across the world, including IndiGo.

IndiGo Response

IndiGo told ET: “These 340 snags caused delays of more than 15 minutes. DGCA reverted, seeking the total number of pilot-reported snags, irrespective of having caused a delay.”

Meanwhile, DGCA chief BS Bhullar said the regulator will look into the issue if there is a discrepancy.

Carriers Flagged Concerns

Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Vistara had flagged serious concerns over the data on technical snags faced by airlines in 2017, which was provided by the government in Parliament. They maintained that the data was leading to a "false illusion" about safety of the airlines.

On March 13, Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, had said that airlines reported more than 24,700 technical snags last year.

According to the reply, the technical snags faced by Jet Airways in 2017, which has a fleet of 110 aircraft, was 9,689 (88.08 snags per annum). IndiGo, the country's largest private carrier, which has a fleet size of 151, faced only 340 technical snags (2.25 snags per annum).

Similarly, SpiceJet, which has a fleet size of 57 aircraft, faced 4,903 snags (86.02 snags per annum). Vistara, with a fleet size of 17 aircraft, faced 1,225 snags (72.06 snags per annum).