India’s steel shipments to Europe to be muted in FY24 as domestic demand stays robust 

Amritha Pillay
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

Production disruptions in Europe because of maintenance shutdowns and other reasons aren’t likely to translate into gains for Indian steelmakers.

India’s steel exports to Europe will likely stay muted this financial year because of robust domestic demand, a weak continental economy and build-up of inventories.

Production disruptions in Europe because of maintenance shutdowns and other reasons aren’t likely to translate into gains for Indian steelmakers. A weak European economy and inventory buildup mean demand for the alloy will be muted, playing spoilsport for steel exporters, rating companies say.

Blast furnaces in Europe were under maintenance in April, after production disruptions at two ArcelorMittal facilities were  reported in March. The two developments caused the suspension of 8.3 million tonnes per annum of production, which would take 3-4 months to be operational, Motilal Oswal analysts wrote in an April 18 note.